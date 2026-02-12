Single-family home sells in Naperville for $1.4 million

A 4,778-square-foot single-family house, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The home at 2339 Fawn Lake Circle in Naperville was sold on Jan. 29 for $1.4 million, or $293 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Naperville have also recently been sold:

· In May 2025, a 3,011-square-foot single-family residence at 3652 White Eagle Drive sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $252.

· A 4,573-square-foot single-family home at 3512 White Eagle Drive, sold in February 2025, for $1.33 million, a price per square foot of $290.

· At 2247 Sable Oaks Drive, in March 2025, a 4,612-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $293.