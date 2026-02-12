Sale closed in Coal City: $351,000 for a single-family home

A 2,532-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1962, has changed hands.

The home at 395 North Kankakee Street in Coal City was sold on Jan. 12 for $351,000, or $139 per square foot. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Coal City that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 335 North Washington Street, in September 2025, a 1,608-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $171.

· In April 2025, a single-family residence at 295 North Kankakee Street sold for $186,000.

· A 1,200-square-foot single-family residence at 55 North 2nd Street, sold in February 2025, for $251,000, a price per square foot of $209.