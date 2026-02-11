Yorkville: Single-family home goes for $435,000

The single-family house located at 2668 Burr Street in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 26, for $435,000, or $152 per square foot.

The home, built in 2008, has an interior space of 2,869 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In August 2025, a 2,407-square-foot single-family home at 2712 Cranston Circle sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,336-square-foot single-family residence at 2671 McLellan Boulevard, sold in January, for $417,500, a price per square foot of $179. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2711 Cranston Circle, in March 2025, a 2,243-square-foot single-family home was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.