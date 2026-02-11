Single-family home sells for $420,000 in McHenry

The single-family home located at 220 South Glenbrook Trail in McHenry was sold on Jan. 23, for $420,000, or $190 per square foot.

The home, built in 1999, has an interior space of 2,210 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 13,068 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,497-square-foot single-family house at 4716 South Crystal Trail, sold in October 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $251. The home has three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· At 4733 South Crystal Trail, in April 2025, a 1,170-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $299. The home has two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,562-square-foot single-family home at 205 South Cross Trail sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.