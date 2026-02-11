Single-family home in Hinsdale sells for $849,000

The single-family home located at 3 Orchard Place in Hinsdale was sold on Jan. 21, for $849,000, or $452 per square foot.

The home, built in 1924, has an interior space of 1,880 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 6,098 square feet.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently been sold:

· At 15 North County Line Road, in July 2025, a 1,445-square-foot single-family house was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $484. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,680-square-foot single-family residence at 146 East Maple Street sold for $1.07 million, a price per square foot of $638.

· A 2,374-square-foot single-family residence at 520 County Line Court, sold in August 2025, for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $463. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.