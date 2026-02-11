Elburn: Three-bedroom house goes for $655,000

A 2,711-square-foot single-family home has changed hands.

The home at 1121 Lance Avenue in Elburn was sold on Jan. 21 for $655,000, or $242 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house offers three parking spots. The property sits on a 12,065-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elburn that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1320 Soldier Court, in December 2025, a 2,860-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,365-square-foot single-family house at 1192 Beed Avenue, sold in November 2025, for $625,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 3,016-square-foot single-family home at 1510 Settler Street sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.