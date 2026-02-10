Yorkville: Single-family home goes for $490,000

The recently built single-family house located at 2096 Country Hills Drive in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 26, for $490,000, or $226 per square foot.

The house, built in 2023, has an interior space of 2,171 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In August 2025, a 2,612-square-foot single-family home at 2212 Country Hills Drive sold for $457,500, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,791-square-foot single-family residence at 2046 Hearthstone Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $398,500, a price per square foot of $143. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 801 Parkside Lane, in January 2025, a 2,701-square-foot single-family house was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.