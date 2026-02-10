Woodstock: Four-bedroom home sells for $440,000

The single-family home located at 2681 Braeburn Way in Woodstock was sold on Jan. 22, for $440,000, or $143 per square foot.

The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 3,073 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock have recently changed hands nearby:

· In November 2025, a 1,835-square-foot single-family residence at 213 Fieldstone Drive sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 224 Fieldstone Drive, in May 2025, a 2,394-square-foot single-family house was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,892-square-foot single-family residence at 3021 Braeburn Way, sold in September 2025, for $445,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.