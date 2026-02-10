Sale closed in Plainfield: $475,000 for a single-family home

A 2,447-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The home at 16062 South Lexington Drive in Plainfield was sold on Jan. 26 for $475,000, or $194 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,244-square-foot single-family house at 16146 South Lexington Drive, sold in October 2025, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· At 16125 South Fairfield Drive, in September 2025, a 2,480-square-foot single-family home was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $208.

· In November 2025, a 2,406-square-foot single-family home at 16165 South Arbor Drive sold for $437,000, a price per square foot of $182.