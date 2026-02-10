Sale closed in Plainfield: $415,000 for a four-bedroom house

A 1,972-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 2015 Brunswick Drive in Plainfield was sold on Jan. 22 for $415,000, or $210 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· In April 2025, a 2,772-square-foot single-family home at 6304 Clifton Court sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $153. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,670-square-foot single-family house at 6301 Clifton Court, sold in April 2025, for $474,500, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 6216 Brunswick Drive, in October 2025, a 1,750-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $384,500, a price per square foot of $220. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.