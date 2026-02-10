Sale closed in Elmhurst: $792,500 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 586 South Saylor Avenue in Elmhurst changed owners on Jan. 23.

The 2,501-square-foot home, built in 1942, was sold for $792,500, or $317 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,970 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 615 South Spring Road, in June 2025, a 3,060-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.01 million, a price per square foot of $328. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,525-square-foot single-family residence at 546 South Mitchell Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $845,000, a price per square foot of $335.

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 210 South Vallette Street sold for $500,000.