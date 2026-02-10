Batavia: Four-bedroom home sells for $850,000

A 3,875-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2012, has changed hands.

The house at 2918 Hapner Way in Batavia was sold on Jan. 29 for $850,000, or $219 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been purchased nearby:

· In February 2025, a 4,268-square-foot single-family home at 538 Lusted Lane sold for $999,000, a price per square foot of $234.

· At 410 Joslyn Way, in June 2025, a 4,539-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.09 million, a price per square foot of $241. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 5,137-square-foot single-family house at 2624 Barker Drive, sold in June 2025, for $884,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.