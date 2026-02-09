Single-family home sells for $452,000 in Crystal Lake

A 2,772-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The home at 462 Kelly Lane in Crystal Lake was sold on Jan. 26 for $452,000, or $163 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,640-square-foot single-family home at 750 Seybrooke Lane, sold in August 2025, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· At 406 Kelly Lane, in May 2025, a 3,022-square-foot single-family house was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 2,898-square-foot single-family home at 439 Kelly Lane sold for $472,500, a price per square foot of $163. The home has three bedrooms and eight bathrooms.