Sale closed in Oswego: $555,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 154 Chapin Way in Oswego changed owners on Jan. 22.

The 3,262-square-foot house, built in 2014, was sold for $555,000, or $170 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been purchased nearby:

· In January 2025, a 2,289-square-foot single-family home at 213 Foster Drive sold for $449,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 111 Chapin Way, in May 2025, a 2,289-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,834-square-foot single-family home at 204 Chapin Way, sold in April 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.