Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $375,000 for a four-bedroom home

A single-family house located at 1549 Hollytree Lane in Crystal Lake has a new owner since Jan. 26.

The 1,826-square-foot house, built in 1990, was sold for $375,000, or $205 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,001 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake have recently changed hands nearby:

· In November 2025, a 1,826-square-foot single-family residence at 1542 Candlewood Drive sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1544 Isle Royal Circle, in April 2025, a 1,554-square-foot single-family home was sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $167. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,939-square-foot single-family house at 1643 Warrington Lane, sold in August 2025, for $412,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.