Sale closed in Rochelle: $140,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home, built in 1945, has changed hands.

The home at 225 East Avenue G in Rochelle was sold on Jan. 16. The purchase price was $140,000. This is a single-story house. The property sits on a 9,019-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Rochelle have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,360-square-foot single-family residence at 628 East Wood Street, sold in June 2025, for $81,000, a price per square foot of $60.

· At 640 East 1st Street, in May 2025, a single-family house was sold for $150,000.

· In February 2025, a single-family residence at 632 East 2nd Street sold for $158,500.