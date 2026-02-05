Huntley: Single-family home goes for $589,500

A 3,106-square-foot single-family house, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The house at 12777 Zinnia Court in Huntley was sold on Jan. 23 for $589,500, or $190 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,632 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been sold close by include:

· In February 2025, a 3,124-square-foot single-family home at 12662 Bluebell Avenue sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $186.

· At 12562 Bluebell Avenue, in December 2025, a 2,804-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $221.

· A 1,810-square-foot single-family home at 13385 Rockton Trail, sold in May 2025, for $386,500, a price per square foot of $214.