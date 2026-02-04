Sale closed in Algonquin: $980,000 for a single-family home

A 6,405-square-foot single-family home, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The house at 925 North River Road in Algonquin was sold on Jan. 20 for $980,000, or $153 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The lot of the property covers an area of 1.7 acres.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently been sold:

· In May 2025, a 2,382-square-foot single-family residence at 500 North Highland Avenue sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,135-square-foot single-family house at 723 North River Road, sold in September 2025, for $695,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 721 North River Road, in June 2025, a 2,012-square-foot single-family house was sold for $506,000, a price per square foot of $251.