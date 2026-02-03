Single-family home sells for $1.04 million in Hinsdale

A single-family residence located at 438 South Quincy Street in Hinsdale changed owners on Dec. 16, 2025.

The house, was sold for $1.04 million. The lot of the property covers an area of 305 square feet.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently been sold:

· A 1,495-square-foot single-family home at 407 South Stough Street, sold in May 2025, for $636,000, a price per square foot of $425.

· In May 2025, a 1,675-square-foot single-family house at 600 South Bruner Street sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 406 South Bruner Street, in June 2025, a 2,718-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.45 million, a price per square foot of $533. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.