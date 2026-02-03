Sale closed in Plainfield: $345,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 5307 Brindlewood Drive in Plainfield has a new owner since Jan. 20.

The 1,264-square-foot house, built in 1996, was sold for $345,000, or $273 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been purchased:

· In July 2025, a 1,957-square-foot single-family house at 5300 Brindlewood Drive sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $184.

· At 5302 Foxwood Court, in December 2025, a 1,694-square-foot single-family home was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,694-square-foot single-family home at 2204 Brindlewood Drive, sold in September 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $201.