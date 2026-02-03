Five-bedroom house sells in Bolingbrook for $545,000

A 3,150-square-foot single-family house, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 1692 Trails End Lane in Bolingbrook was sold on Jan. 20 for $545,000, or $173 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 8,775 square feet.

These nearby properties in Bolingbrook have also recently changed hands:

· In June 2025, a 2,304-square-foot single-family home at 1629 Trails End Lane sold for $482,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,894-square-foot property at 353 Hogan Street, sold in March 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1558 Woodland Lane, in September 2025, a 3,167-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $174.