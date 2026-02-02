Single-family home in Johnsburg goes for $317,000

A single-family house located at 5003 Pinehurst Court in Johnsburg has a new owner since Jan. 14.

The 1,328-square-foot home, built in 1986, was sold for $317,000, or $239 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Johnsburg have recently been sold nearby:

· At 1502 Cobblestone Court, in May 2025, a 1,066-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $328.

· A 1,477-square-foot single-family home at 1411 Torrey Trail, sold in June 2025, for $365,000, a price per square foot of $247. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a single-family home at 4706 Howard Street sold for $235,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.