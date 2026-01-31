South Elgin: Single-family home goes for $515,000

The single-family residence located at 945 Wyndham Drive in South Elgin was sold on Jan. 20, for $515,000, or $176 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 2,930 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in South Elgin that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In July 2025, a 1,626-square-foot single-family house at 1672 Deer Pointe Drive sold for $322,500, a price per square foot of $198. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,945-square-foot single-family home at 1452 Raymond Street, sold in September 2025, for $295,000, a price per square foot of $152. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1678 Deer Pointe Drive, in May 2025, a 1,626-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $347,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.