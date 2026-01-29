Sale closed in Hinsdale: $1.35 million for a single-family home

The recently built single-family home located at 530 North Grant Street in Hinsdale was sold on Jan. 7, for $1.35 million, or $359 per square foot.

The house, built in 2022, has an interior space of 3,760 square feet. This is a three-story house. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently been purchased:

· At 549 North Grant Street, in August 2025, a 1,876-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $955,000, a price per square foot of $509. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,325-square-foot single-family house at 557 North Vine Street, sold in October 2025, for $1.68 million, a price per square foot of $504. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,910-square-foot single-family house at 36 North Center Street sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.