Sale closed in Bolingbrook: $490,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 719 Feather Sound Drive in Bolingbrook changed ownership on Jan. 14.

The 2,400-square-foot home, built in 1993, was sold for $490,000, or $204 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,867 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently been sold nearby:

· At 725 North Pinecrest Road, in September 2025, a 2,050-square-foot single-family house was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,152-square-foot single-family residence at 742 Feather Sound Drive, sold in November 2025, for $540,000, a price per square foot of $251. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2024, a 3,047-square-foot single-family home at 762 Feather Sound Drive sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.