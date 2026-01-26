Single-family home in South Elgin goes for $906,000

A single-family home located at 761 Reserve Court in South Elgin has a new owner since Jan. 15.

The 3,893-square-foot house, built in 2002, was sold for $906,000, or $233 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in South Elgin that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In May 2025, a 3,991-square-foot single-family house at 841 Reserve Court sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 870 Reserve Court, in May 2025, a 3,878-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $870,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,627-square-foot single-family residence at 2251 Sutton Drive, sold in October 2025, for $635,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.