What are the 9 most expensive homes that sold in Lee County, reported in the week of Jan. 12?

A single-family home in Dixon that sold for $259,500 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.
During the past week, a total of nine residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $149,139. The average price per square foot was $102.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $259,500, single-family home at 914 East Chamberlin Street
The sale of the single-family residence at 914 East Chamberlin Street in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $259,500. The house was built in 1940 and has a living area of 2,352 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $110. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.
2. $226,000, single-family home at 1218 Goral Court
A 1,204-square-foot single-family residence at 1218 Goral Court in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $226,000, $188 per square foot. The home was built in 1976. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18, 2025.
3. $220,000, single-family home at 2098 Stone Road
The single-family residence at 2098 Stone Road in Ashton has new owners. The price was $220,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,248 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $176. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.
4. $185,000, single-family home at 1501 South College Avenue
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1501 South College Avenue in Dixon. The price was $185,000. The house was built in 1911 and the living area totals 1,586 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $117. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.
5. $133,750, single-family home at 1405 West 1st Street
A 1,504-square-foot single-family residence at 1405 West 1st Street in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $133,750, $89 per square foot. The home was built in 1911. The transaction was completed on Dec. 17, 2025.
6. $118,000, property at 1455 McGirr Road
The sale of the property at 1455 McGirr Road in Franklin Grove has been finalized. The price was $118,000. The property was built in 1901 and has a living area of 1,456 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $81. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.
7. $80,000, single-family home at 612 Douglas Avenue
The single-family residence at 612 Douglas Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $80,000. The house was built in 1947 and has a living area of 1,044 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $77. The deal was finalized on Dec. 17, 2025.
8. $75,000, single-family home at 536 Hicks Road
A 1,458-square-foot single-family residence at 536 Hicks Road in Harmon has been sold. The total purchase price was $75,000, $51 per square foot. The home was built in 1891. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Dec. 15, 2025.
9. $45,000, single-family home at 20 North Jones Avenue
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 20 North Jones Avenue in Amboy. The price was $45,000. The house was built in 1861 and the living area totals 1,547 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $29. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.