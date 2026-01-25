What are the 9 most expensive homes that sold in Lee County, reported in the week of Jan. 12?

A single-family home in Dixon that sold for $259,500 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

During the past week, a total of nine residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $149,139. The average price per square foot was $102.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $259,500, single-family home at 914 East Chamberlin Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 914 East Chamberlin Street in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $259,500. The house was built in 1940 and has a living area of 2,352 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $110. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $226,000, single-family home at 1218 Goral Court

A 1,204-square-foot single-family residence at 1218 Goral Court in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $226,000, $188 per square foot. The home was built in 1976. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $220,000, single-family home at 2098 Stone Road

The single-family residence at 2098 Stone Road in Ashton has new owners. The price was $220,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,248 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $176. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $185,000, single-family home at 1501 South College Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1501 South College Avenue in Dixon. The price was $185,000. The house was built in 1911 and the living area totals 1,586 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $117. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $133,750, single-family home at 1405 West 1st Street

A 1,504-square-foot single-family residence at 1405 West 1st Street in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $133,750, $89 per square foot. The home was built in 1911. The transaction was completed on Dec. 17, 2025.

6. $118,000, property at 1455 McGirr Road

The sale of the property at 1455 McGirr Road in Franklin Grove has been finalized. The price was $118,000. The property was built in 1901 and has a living area of 1,456 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $81. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $80,000, single-family home at 612 Douglas Avenue

The single-family residence at 612 Douglas Avenue in Dixon has new owners. The price was $80,000. The house was built in 1947 and has a living area of 1,044 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $77. The deal was finalized on Dec. 17, 2025.

8. $75,000, single-family home at 536 Hicks Road

A 1,458-square-foot single-family residence at 536 Hicks Road in Harmon has been sold. The total purchase price was $75,000, $51 per square foot. The home was built in 1891. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Dec. 15, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $45,000, single-family home at 20 North Jones Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 20 North Jones Avenue in Amboy. The price was $45,000. The house was built in 1861 and the living area totals 1,547 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $29. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.