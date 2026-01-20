Sale closed in Barrington: $810,000 for a three-bedroom house

A 2,395-square-foot single-family home, built in 1940, has changed hands.

The home at 109 West Hillside Avenue in Barrington was sold on Dec. 23, 2025 for $810,000, or $338 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to a detached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,920 square feet.

These nearby homes in Barrington have also recently been purchased:

· In October 2025, a 1,878-square-foot single-family residence at 123 West Sturtz Street sold for $599,000, a price per square foot of $319. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,244-square-foot single-family house at 640 South Cook Street, sold in June 2025, for $700,000, a price per square foot of $312. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 116 West Sturtz Street, in November 2025, a 1,222-square-foot single-family home was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.