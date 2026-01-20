La Grange: Single-family home sells for $1.22 million

A single-family home located at 816 South Stone Avenue in La Grange has a new owner since Dec. 23, 2025.

The 3,273-square-foot house, built in 2010, was sold for $1.22 million, or $373 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 6,750 square feet.

Other homes in La Grange have recently changed hands nearby:

· In January 2025, a 2,782-square-foot single-family residence at 830 South Waiola Avenue sold for $1.25 million, a price per square foot of $450. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,116-square-foot single-family house at 809 South Spring Avenue, sold in November 2025, for $825,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 930 South Spring Avenue, in October 2025, a 2,016-square-foot single-family home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.