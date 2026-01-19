Single-family home sells for $243,000 in Wauconda

A single-family residence located at 146 East Mill Street in Wauconda changed owner on Jan. 2.

The house, built in 1917, was sold for $243,000. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating. Additionally, the house has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 4,948-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Wauconda that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In February 2025, a single-family house at 310 East Main Street sold for $175,000.

· At 227 East Kimball Avenue, in October 2025, a 1,744-square-foot single-family home was sold for $303,000, a price per square foot of $174.

· A single-family home at 235 East Kimball Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $235,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.