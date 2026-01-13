Single-family home sells in Glen Ellyn for $1.31 million

The single-family residence located at 707 Revere Road in Glen Ellyn was sold on Dec. 23, 2025, for $1.31 million, or $412 per square foot.

The home, built in 1938, has an interior space of 3,182 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Glen Ellyn have recently been purchased nearby:

· In November 2025, a 2,312-square-foot single-family residence at 740 Fairview Avenue, sold for $915,000, a price per square foot of $396. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,300-square-foot single-family residence at 761 Revere Road, sold in October 2025, for $860,000, a price per square foot of $374. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 195 North Park Boulevard, in July 2025, a 2,609-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $420. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.