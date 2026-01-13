Sale closed in Huntley: $480,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 11253 Victoria Lane in Huntley has a new owner since Dec. 30, 2025.

The 3,924-square-foot home, built in 2006, was sold for $480,000, or $122 per square foot. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on a 9,853-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 11204 Caldwell Drive, in April 2025, a 3,737-square-foot single-family house was sold for $633,500, a price per square foot of $170.

· In March 2025, a single-family home at 11154 Caldwell Drive, sold for $480,000.

· A 3,857-square-foot single-family house at 9510 Diana Lane, sold in July 2025, for $538,500, a price per square foot of $140.