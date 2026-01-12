Single-family home in Woodridge sells for $445,000

A single-family residence located at 3011 Scenicwood Lane in Woodridge has a new owner since Dec. 22, 2025.

The 1,616-square-foot home, built in 1968, was sold for $445,000, or $275 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with steam heating. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Woodridge that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 2909 Edgewood Parkway, in January 2025, a 1,350-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $387,500, a price per square foot of $287.

· In October 2025, a 1,018-square-foot single-family residence at 3104 Andrea Court, sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $383.

· A 1,350-square-foot single-family residence at 2916 Brentwood Court, sold in May 2025, for $356,000, a price per square foot of $264.