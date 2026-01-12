Glen Ellyn: Single-family home sells for $735,000

A single-family residence located at 211 Crest Road in Glen Ellyn has a new owner since Dec. 22, 2025.

The 1,476-square-foot home, built in 1955, was sold for $735,000, or $498 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Glen Ellyn that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 236 Forest Avenue, in January 2025, a 1,146-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $502.

· A 2,609-square-foot single-family residence at 195 North Park Boulevard, sold in July 2025, for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $420. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,816-square-foot single-family residence at 233 North Park Boulevard, sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.