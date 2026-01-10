La Grange: Single-family home goes for $740,000

A 1,517-square-foot single-family home, built in 1958, has changed hands.

The home at 416 Leitch Avenue in La Grange was sold on Dec. 19, 2025 for $740,000, or $488 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features a detached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 7,800 square feet.

Other homes in La Grange that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 315 Leitch Avenue, in September 2025, a 2,007-square-foot single-family house was sold for $867,000, a price per square foot of $432. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,051-square-foot single-family residence at 311 South Peck Avenue, sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $585. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,373-square-foot single-family home at 300 South Peck Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $711,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.