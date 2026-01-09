La Grange: Four-bedroom home goes for $719,000

A 1,900-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1946, has changed hands.

The home at 736 South Ashland Avenue in La Grange was sold on Dec. 19, 2025 for $719,000, or $378 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,150 square feet.

Other homes in La Grange have recently changed hands nearby:

· In July 2025, a 1,800-square-foot single-family house at 801 South Kensington Avenue, sold for $636,000, a price per square foot of $353. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,440-square-foot single-family home at 717 South Madison Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $950,000, a price per square foot of $389. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 805 South Madison Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,844-square-foot single-family home was sold for $639,000, a price per square foot of $347. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.