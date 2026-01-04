What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Kane County, reported Dec. 22 to 28?

A single-family home in Wayne that sold for $2.23 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.

In total, 164 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $371,704. The average price per square foot was $206.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 22 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.23 million, four-bedroom home at 34W033 White Thorne Road

A 6,600-square-foot single-family residence at 34W033 White Thorne Road in Wayne has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,225,000, $337 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15.

2. $925,000, single-family home at 3N985 Walt Whitman Road

The single-family house at 3N985 Walt Whitman Road in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $925,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 4,199 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $220. The deal was closed on Dec. 10.

3. $775,000, single-family home at 37W600 York Lane

A 3,442-square-foot single-family home at 37W600 York Lane in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $775,000, $225 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The transaction was completed on Dec. 17.

4. $750,000, rural residence at 48W840 Scott Road

The sale of the rural residence at 48W840 Scott Road in Big Rock has been finalized. The price was $750,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,471 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $304. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 15.

5. $750,000, single-family home at 520 North Pine Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 520 North Pine Street in Geneva. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 1961 and the living area totals 2,476 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $303. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 15.

6. $725,000, five-bedroom home at 212 Jamestowne Road

A 4,700-square-foot single-family residence at 212 Jamestowne Road in Sleepy Hollow has been sold. The total purchase price was $725,000, $154 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 11.

7. $700,000, single-family home at 70 South Commonwealth Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 70 South Commonwealth Avenue in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $700,000. The home was built in 1929 and has a living area of 4,673 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 10.

8. $665,000, four-bedroom home at 515 Peyton Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 515 Peyton Street in Geneva. The price was $665,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 1,950 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $341. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18.

9. $655,000, rural residence at 43W450 Rohrsen Road

The rural residence at 43W450 Rohrsen Road in Hampshire has new owners. The price was $655,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 7,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $91. The deal was closed on Dec. 17.

10. $650,000, single-family home at 40W065 Fox Mill Boulevard

A 3,286-square-foot single-family home at 40W065 Fox Mill Boulevard in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $650,000, $198 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The deal was closed on Dec. 12.