Single-family home sells for $320,000 in Joliet

The single-family house located at 3917 Jonathan Simpson Drive in Joliet was sold on Dec. 11, for $320,000, or $175 per square foot.

The home, built in 1988, has an interior space of 1,824 square feet. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,728-square-foot single-family home at 3908 Juniper Avenue, sold in August, for $342,000, a price per square foot of $198.

· In August, a 1,196-square-foot single-family residence at 1333 Steven Smith Drive, sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $188.

· At 3833 Terrance Ferry Drive, in November, a 1,800-square-foot single-family home was sold for $353,500, a price per square foot of $196. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.