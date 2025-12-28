Sale closed in Channahon: $299,900 for a single-family home

A 1,612-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1960, has changed hands.

The home at 22344 South Donna Avenue in Channahon was sold on Dec. 11 for $299,900, or $186 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Channahon that have recently changed hands close by include:

• A 1,704-square-foot single-family house at 22419 South Joseph Avenue, sold in November, for $255,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

• In August, a 1,589-square-foot single-family home at 22318 South Deal Avenue, sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $179.

• At 22524 South Deal Avenue, in December, a 1,208-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.