Single-family home in Romeoville sells for $235,000

The single-family residence located at 203 West Birchwood Drive in Romeoville was sold on Dec. 11. The purchase price was $235,000.

The home was built in 1973. This two-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking spot. The lot of the property covers an area of 2,614 square feet.

These nearby homes in Romeoville have also recently been purchased:

• At 110 West Elmwood Road, Unit 110, in March, a 1,207-square-foot single-family home was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $228.

• In August, a 1,578-square-foot single-family house at 410 West Wildwood Court, sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $174.

• A 1,396-square-foot single-family house at 22 West Honeybear Lane, sold in March, for $265,500, a price per square foot of $190.