Sale closed in Coal City: $100,000 for a single-family home

A 2,358-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1940, has changed hands.

The spacious property at 5680 State Route 113 in Coal City was sold on Aug. 27, for $100,000, or $42 per square foot. The property’s lot measures 1.96 acres.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· At 320 Coaler Drive, in April, a 2,300-square-foot home was sold for $288,000, a price per square foot of $125.

· In July, a 2,246-square-foot home at 712 Daisy Place, sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $203.

· A home at 837 Trotter Drive, sold in February, for $67,000.