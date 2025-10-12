How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kane County last week?

A house in St Charles that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County in the past week.

In total, 82 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $527,860. The average price per square foot ended up at $233.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 23 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

301 Willowbrook Way, Geneva, IL (Google Street View)

10. $685K, single-family home at 301 Willowbrook Way

The sale of the single-family home at 301 Willowbrook Way, Geneva, has been finalized. The price was $685,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 3,100 square feet. The price per square foot was $221.

1990 Cool Creek Drive, St Charles, IL (Google Street View)

9. $785K, single-family residence at 1990 Cool Creek Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1990 Cool Creek Drive in St Charles. The price was $785,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. It was built in 2004 and the living area totals 3,448 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $228.

334 Willowbrook Way, Geneva, IL (Google Street View)

8. $791K, single-family house at 334 Willowbrook Way

A 3,418-square-foot detached house at 334 Willowbrook Way, Geneva, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $791,000, $231 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

38W317 Chickasaw Court, St Charles, IL (Google Street View)

7. $840K, single-family residence at 38W317 Chickasaw Court

The sale of the single-family home at 38W317 Chickasaw Court in St Charles has been finalized. The price was $840,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. It was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,519 square feet. The price per square foot was $239.

3045 Meadow Drive, St Charles, IL (Google Street View)

6. $860K, single-family house at 3045 Meadow Drive

The property at 3045 Meadow Drive in St Charles has new owners. The price was $860,000. The detached house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 3,364 square feet. The price per square foot is $256.

2506 Muirfield Court, St Charles, IL (Google Street View)

5. $875K, single-family home at 2506 Muirfield Court

The property at 2506 Muirfield Court in St Charles has new owners. The price was $875,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 3,120 square feet. The price per square foot is $280.

362 Brownstone Drive, St Charles, IL (Google Street View)

4. $915K, single-family home at 362 Brownstone Drive

A 2,580-square-foot single-family residence at 362 Brownstone Drive in St Charles has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $915,000, $355 per square foot. The house was built in 2004.

38W383 Fairway Drive, St Charles, IL (Google Street View)

3. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 38W383 Fairway Drive

A 4,097-square-foot single-family house at 38W383 Fairway Drive, St Charles, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in June and the total purchase price was $1,100,000, $268 per square foot. The house was built in 1998.

5N214 Wilton Croft Road, St Charles, IL (Google Street View)

2. $1.2 million, single-family house at 5N214 Wilton Croft Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 5N214 Wilton Croft Road in St Charles. The price was $1,150,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. It was built in 1996 and the living area totals 4,779 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $241.

3009 Fox Glen Court, St Charles, IL (Google Street View)

1. $1.3 million, single-family house at 3009 Fox Glen Court

The sale of the detached house at 3009 Fox Glen Court, St Charles, has been finalized. The price was $1,250,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 4,168 square feet. The price per square foot was $300.