Chief Senachwine DAR members learn about citizenship process

The Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter heard Feb. 4 from presenter, Sandra Woest, about U.S. Citizenship and the Naturalization Process. Woest has been a teacher at Illinois Valley Community College for 14 years after serving as as teacher and principal in the Putnam County School District.

Woest explained the process for becoming a citizen of the United States, legal residence for a specific period of time and the 14-page application with fees. A background check also is required.

Those desiring citizenship must demonstrate the ability to speak, read and write the English language one-on-one before examiners. They must also prove their knowledge of U.S. civics, Constitutional government and historical background by answering questions selected by the examiner from a 100-question quiz.

If a prospective citizen fails their first attempt, the entire process must be repeated including legal residence proof, background check, application, expensive fees and tests by an examiner.

Woest also added attending a ceremony for admitting citizens is inspiring. She related that the majority of those taking her classes state there are two reasons for desiring citizenship including the opportunities America affords and for safety.

The next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Henry’s First Presbyterian Church, 511 Wirt St., following a reception and program for the chapter’s Good Citizens from the senior classes at Henry-Senachwine, Midland and Putnam County schools.

Presenter of the program, “Darlene’s Silver Streaks and the Bradford Model-T Girls,” will be author John Butte.