Chief Senachwine Chapter regent, Sharon Bittner, and Hennepin mayor, Kevin Coleman, rung bells to celebrate the start of Constitution Week on Sept. 17.

Coleman also signed a Constitution Week Proclamation marking Sept. 17 as the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution by the Constitutional Convention in 1787. The proclamation was sponsored by the Chief Senachwine Chapter NSDAR.