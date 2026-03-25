Putnam County Community Theatre holding auditions for summer youth camp

Putnam County Community Theatre has announced audition dates open to incoming third through eighth-grade students for its “Aladdin Jr.” Summer Theatre Camp.
Auditions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 18, at Putnam County High School, 402 East Silverspoon Ave, Granville.
Students will be asked to sing an excerpt from the show and read a short monologue.
Audition slots must be reserved in advance online or by emailing pccommunitytheatre@gmail.com. Materials will be provided after registration.
The theatre camp will run June 8-12 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the high school. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. June 12-13 and 2 p.m. June 14 at Putnam County High School.
More information is available on the organization’s Facebook page or by email.