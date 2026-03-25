Putnam County Community Theatre holding auditions for summer youth camp

Putnam County Community High School will be the venue for this summer's Putnam County Community Theatre show "Aladdin Jr." Audition will open on April 14, the show begins July 12. (Scott Anderson)

Putnam County Community Theatre has announced audition dates open to incoming third through eighth-grade students for its “Aladdin Jr.” Summer Theatre Camp.

Auditions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 18, at Putnam County High School, 402 East Silverspoon Ave, Granville.

Students will be asked to sing an excerpt from the show and read a short monologue.

Audition slots must be reserved in advance online or by emailing pccommunitytheatre@gmail.com. Materials will be provided after registration.

The theatre camp will run June 8-12 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the high school. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. June 12-13 and 2 p.m. June 14 at Putnam County High School.

More information is available on the organization’s Facebook page or by email.