Putnam library to screen ‘The Inquisitor’ March 5

The Putnam County Public Library District invites the public to a free indie lens pop-up screening of “The Inquisitor” at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Condit branch.

Explore the life and legacy of Barbara Jordan in The Inquisitor. Jordan was a groundbreaking Texas congresswoman whose sharp intellect and moral clarity transformed U.S. politics.

The film is 60 minutes, not rated, and is made possible through a partnership with Independent Lens. The program is free and open to the public.

The Condit Branch is at 105 N Center Street, Putnam. For more information, call 815-339-2038.