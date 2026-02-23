Granville library to screen civil rights documentary March 3

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville branch will hold a free screening of “After Selma: The Fight for the Right to Vote Continues” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.

On March 7, 1965, hundreds of citizens marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, demanding the right to vote. They were met that Sunday morning with tear gas and violence as law enforcement officers charged on horseback. Though that moment helped spur the passage of the Voting Rights Act, efforts to suppress voting rights in America did not end; they evolved.

In this documentary, Emmy-winning filmmaker Loki Mulholland, civil rights veteran Joanne Blackmon Bland, and New York Times bestselling author Carol Anderson trace the long history of voter suppression and examine why confronting it remains essential to preserving democracy and equality for all.

The film is 46 minutes, not rated, and made possible through Kanopy. This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.