Learn Winter Olympic history on Feb. 12 in Hennepin

Learn about the history of the Winter Olympics with a live-stream program from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, at the Hennepin library.

The Putnam County Library District is celebrating the 25th Winter Olympics with the Lake Placid Olympic Museum. The program discusses the history of the Winter Olympics all the way from ancient Greece to contemporary Italy. The program features stories, historic images, and artifacts from past Olympic games.

The Lake Placid Olympic Museum in New York will be livestreaming at the library. This is in conjunction with area libraries.