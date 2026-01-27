Shaw Local

Learn Winter Olympic history on Feb. 12 in Hennepin

Lake Placid Olympic Museum program Feb. 12 traces games from ancient Greece to present

Learn about the history of the Winter Olympics with a live-stream program 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12 at the Hennepin library.

By Tom Collins

Learn about the history of the Winter Olympics with a live-stream program from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, at the Hennepin library.

The Putnam County Library District is celebrating the 25th Winter Olympics with the Lake Placid Olympic Museum. The program discusses the history of the Winter Olympics all the way from ancient Greece to contemporary Italy. The program features stories, historic images, and artifacts from past Olympic games.

The Lake Placid Olympic Museum in New York will be livestreaming at the library. This is in conjunction with area libraries.

