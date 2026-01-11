Shaw Local

Putnam County eighth graders take No. 1 seed into Little Tri-County boys tournament

The PCJH 8th grade boys finished up the regular season at 18-2. They will take the No. 1 seed into the Little Tri-County tournament with a 6-0 record. On 8th grade night on Thursday, Jan. 8, the Pumas defeated Streator Woodland 53-8. Team members are Geoffrey Pagani (from left(, Calvin Fiedler, Garrett Billups, Camden Moriarty, Brendan Linton, Eli Pennell, Nolan Weddell, Luke Gabrielse, Cayden Bush, Hayden Doyle and Davis Carlson. Cheerleaders in front row are Savannah Grasser (from left) Kenzie Thomas, Izzy Bartoluzzi, EliMae Glenn and Jolene Poole.

By Kevin Hieronymus
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL