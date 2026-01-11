Putnam County eighth graders take No. 1 seed into Little Tri-County boys tournament

The PCJH 8th grade boys finished up the regular season at 18-2. They will take the No. 1 seed into the Little Tri-County tournament with a 6-0 record. The Pumas defeated Streator Woodland 53-8 on 8th grade night on Thursday, Jan. 8. Team members are Geoffrey Pagani (from left(, Calvin Fiedler, Garrett Billups, Camden Moriarty, Brendan Linton, Eli Pennell, Nolan Weddell, Luke Gabrielse, Cayden Bush, Hayden Doyle and Davis Carlson. Cheerleaders in front row are Savannah Grasser (from left) Kenzie Thomas, Izzy Bartoluzzi, EliMae Glenn and Jolene Poole. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)