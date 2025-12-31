A look at the Putnam County sports headlines from 2025

The Putnam County 7th grade boys basketball team won the Little Tri-County Conference championship and the IESA Class 2A regional and sectional championships. (Photo provided)

PCJH 7th grade boys basketball wins sectional/TCC championships

The Putnam County 7th grade boys basketball team won the Little Tri-County Conference championship, defeating Fieldcrest 47-17.

The Pumas also won the IESA 2A regional championship on their own court, defeating Wethersfield 35-33.

The Pumas claimed the sectional championship by defeating host Joliet Laraway 32-28.

At state, the Pumas fell to Riverdale Washington 28-17, finishing at 18-3.

Team members are Luca Carboni, Davis Carlson, Cayden Bush, Hayden Doyle, Calvin Fiedler, Anthony Popurella and Garett Billups, Caius Lunsford, Camden Moriarty, Geoffrey Pagani, Nolan Weddell, Brennen McDonald, Luke Gabrielse and Christian Harris.

PCJH volleyball sweeps regionals

The PCJH volleyball teams had a season full of success, both crowned as regional champions.

The Putnam County 7th graders defeated Kewanee Wethersfield 25-17, 25-10 to capture their own IESA Class 2A regional championship. The Pumas saw their season come to a close, falling to host Peoria Christian 25-16, 22-25, 19-25 in the sectional championship at Peoria.

The Puma bowed out with an 18-6 record. Team members are Mylee Christensen, Lillian Bouxsein, Anahi Avala, Jolene Poole, Natalie Guadiana, Chloe Christensen, Anni Judd; and (back row) Murphy Hopkins, Savannah Grasser, Izzy Bartoluzzi, Kenzie Pierski, Bella Sondgeroth, Avery Lenkaitis, Jaylynn Dickey and Arianan McMullen.

The 8th grade Pumas also won the regional championship, defeating defeating Oglesby Washington 25-17, 25-14 on Thursday, March 13. Their season ended in the IESA Class 2A Sectional championship at Peoria on Monday, March 17, falling to falling to Peoria Christian 25-23, 25-23

The Pumas finished with a 23-2 record. Team members for the eigth grade Pumas are Jolene Poole, Lillian Bouxsein, Emmy Carboni, Jaylynn Dickey, Natalie Guadiana, Anni Judd, Joselyn Lopez, Kami Nauman, Anna Poignant, Hannah Heiberger, Tula Rue, McKlay Gensini, Kenzie Pierski, Bailee Vice, Savannah Grasser and Coach Shannon Jenkins.

PC volleyball also swept the Little Tri-County Conference tournament championships.

Blake Baker earns gold at State

Putnam County’s Blake Baker earned a first-place gold in the 100 fly in the Illinois Special Olympics State Swim Meet at Lake Forest College in Lake Forest.

Judd wins four state track medals

Putnam County’s Anni Judd earned four medals in the IESA 2A 7th grade girls state track meet.

She finished sixth in the 1,600 (5:48.01), seventh in the 800 (2:28.69) and eighth in the 400 (1:05.28). She also ran with Chloe Christiansen, Emily Konczak and Mylee Christiansen to place third in the 4x100 (55.53).

Putnam County's Anni Judd won four state medals at the IESA State Track & Field Finals in East Peoria. She placed third in the 4x100 relay, sixth in the 1,600, seventh in the 800 and eighth in the 400. (Photo provided)

Alex Rodriguez earns two state medals

Putnam County junior Alex Rodriguez was aiming for one state medal in the IHSA Class 1A state track and field finals.

He used a pair of PRs to place seventh in the discus at 49.75 meters and ninth in the shot put at 15.81.

Rodriquez is the seventh state medalist in school history and only the third to land two or more medals at state in the same year.

Over the summer, Rodriguez had three top-five finishes at USATF Region 7 Meet this weekend at Proviso East High School in Maywood and qualified for the National Junior Olympics in all three events.

Putnam County junior Alex Rodriguez brought home two state medals from the IHSA Class 1A Boys Track & Field State Finals on Saturday in Charleston. He placed seventh in the discus and ninth in the shot put. (Shannon Jenkins)

Jared Sale leaves PC girls for boys basketball

For 16 years, Jared Sale has coached in the girls basketball program at Putnam County, the past decade as head coach.

Sale accepted the Putnam County boys basketball head varsity job in May.

“I’ve been with the girls program for 16 years. That program has meant a ton to me. I basically grew up with the girls program,” he said. “It was a tough decision to make because of all the memories, but when the opportunity came up to coach the program I played for and was part of some really successful teams in, we talked about it at home, and it was just something we felt it was the right time to jump at it and try to get it rebuilt.”

Jared Sale served as the PC head girls basketball coach for 10 years. He made the move to take the Panthers boys program this season. (Scott Anderson)

PC’s Villagomez, Stunkel named Tri-County All-Conference

Putnam County junior Johnathon Stunkel was unanimously named to the Tri-County All-Conference baseball team and senior Valeria Villagomez was unanimously all-conference in softball.

PC’s Traxton Mattingly was named honorable mention.

Weisbrock, Richardson play in AAU Nationals

Putnam County’s Sarah Weisbrock and Myah Richardson played for the Lions Jrs Starved Rock 16 Red club team in the prestigious AAU Nationals Volleyball Tournament in June in Orlando, Florida. They finished fifth out of 151 teams in their division.

PCJH softball field named after Chris Walker

The Putnam County Junior High softball field in McNabb was officially named as Walker Field on Saturday, Aug. 23 in recognition of Walker, who coached PCJH softball from 2001-20.

His PCJH teams made seven IESA state tournament appearances, capped with a state championship in 2009 and a state runner-up finish in 2014. The Pumas also won nine IESA regional championship and seven sectional titles.

The Putnam County Junior High softball field was named as Walker Field on Saturday in recognition of Chris Walker, who coached PCJH softball from 2001-2020. His PCJH teams made seven IESA state tournament appearances, capped with a state championship in 2009 and a state runner-up finish in 2014. (Shannon Jenkins)

Lady Panthers win Somonauk tournament

Putnam County captured the Somonauk volleyball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 30. PC beat Plano 22-25, 26-24, 15-8 and Hinckley-Big Rock 25-14, 25-11 in pool play and defeated the host Bobcats 25-22, 25-21 for the championship.

Hall-PC win homecoming game

Down three points needing to go 59 yards in a minute and a half with no timeouts, things looked bleak for Hall-Putnam County in its 2025 homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 19.

Aiden Redcliff took a screen pass and raced 59 yards to paydirt with 1:16 left to lift the Red Devils to an 18-15 victory in a Three Rivers Mississippi game on homecoming in Spring Valley.

PC volleyball aids Volley for a Cure

The Putnam County Lady Panthers volleyball team raised more than $2,000 for the Aden Lamps Foundation for their Volley For a Cause night and collected more than 80 Lego sets for the Putnam County Lego Drive for the Children’s Hospital run by Rebecca and Tom Weisbrock.

Lady Panthers win TCC consolation title

The Putnam County Lady Panthers claimed the consolation championship of the Tri-County Conference volleyball tournament it hosted, defeating Roanoke-Benson on Thursday, Oct. 16. PC lost to Seneca and defeated Ottawa Marquette in tournament play.

Judd wins cross country sectional, state medal

Putnam County’s Anni Judd had a memorable finish to the 2025 cross country season, winning the IESA Class 2A sectional championship and earning a state medal.

The PC 8th grader was crowned as sectional champ with a first-place finish out of 88 runners at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe on Saturday, Oct. 11 with a time of 12:50.69 for 2.0 miles.

Judd finished 11th in the IESA State Meet at Maxwell Park in Normal on Saturday, Oct. 18 with a time of 12:26.5.

Lady Panthers win TCC consolation title

No. 6 seed Putnam County defeated No. 9 Roanoke-Benson 25-20, 25-23 for the consolation championship of the Tri-County Conference volleyball tournament on its home court on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Lady Panthers surprise Henry, fall in regional finals

No. 7-seeded Putnam County surprised top seeded Henry-Senachwine 25-21, 16-25, 25-23 in the semifinals of the Class 1A Putnam County Regional volleyball tournament on Tuesday, October 28 in Granville.

The Lady Panthers carried that momentum over to the championship match, playing for its first regional title since 2014 by winning the first set in the regional finals, but Orion responded with a 26-28, 25-11, 25-10 victory on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Alex Rodriguez signs with Culver-Stockton

Putnam County senior Alex Rodriguez, who medaled at state in both the discus and shot put last spring, signs to throw at Culver-Stockton College next year.

PC 8th graders win TCC girls tournament

The Putnam County 8th grade girls basketball team repeated as Tri-County Conference tournament champions defeating Midland (45-11), El Paso-Gridley (26-19) and Roanoke-Benson (28-10). Team members are Dayzlyn Cioni, Anni Judd, Anahi Avila, Avery Lenkaitis Kinsey Pierski, Makenna Goulding, Jaylynn Dickey, Murphy Hopkins and Lillian Bouxsein.

PC 7th and 8th grade boys win tournaments

The Putnam County 7th grade boys basketball team won the Academy of Saint Carlo Acutis tournament champions by defeating by defeating Spring Valley JFK (34-16), Marquette (55-21) and Mendota Northbrook in the championship (30-14). Team members are Jacob Borri, Wyatt Rue, Liam Judd, Hans Frund, Mylo Mertel, Liam Askeland, Sean King; Denny Long, Jace Newsome, Hudson Heiberger, Marshall Holocker, Mason King and coaches TJ Askeland and Mike Borri.

The Putnam County 8th grade boys basketball team defeated host Academy of St. Carlo Acutis 41-22 to capture the Fall Classic at JA Happ Gymnasium in Peru on Saturday, Nov. 22. Team members are Garrett Billups, Davis Carlson, Cayden Bush, Hayden Doyle, Anthony Popurella, Geoffrey Pagani, Calvin Fiedler, Luke Gabrielse, Nolan Weddell, Brendan Linton, Camden Moriarty, Eli Pennell, Caius Luncsford and coaches TJ Askeland and Brett Carlson.

PC volleyball awards night

Mya Richardson and Sarah Weisbrock were recognized as all-conference players at the for the 2025 Putnam County High School volleyball awards night on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Seniors honored at the awards night were Ella Pyszka, Addy Letherman and Sydney Samek.

Sportsmanship awards went to Makenna Wrobleski (freshman), Avery Grasser (sophomore) and Sydney Samek (varsity).

Seniors honored at the Putnam County volleyball night were Ella Pyszka (left), Addy Letherman and Sydney Samek. (Photo provided)

PC 5th grade second at Streator tournament

The Putnam County Pumas fifth grade basketball team finished second at the Joe Kudrick Tournament at Streator St. Michael’s which ran Dec. 4-6. The Pumas beat the Academy of St. Carlo Acutis 27-4 and Dwight 17-14 before falling to Cornell 40-29 in Saturday’s championship game.

Team members are Pedro Cano, Bryce Burris, Jason Macklin, Huck Frund, Jack Gabrielse, Caleb Jagg, Caleb Moriarty, Ike Heckman, Kenneth Mertel, Beckett Kays, Brock Newsome, Stephen Beattie, Kellen Spradling, Ben Harvey and Kael Weddell.